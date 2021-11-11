Spencerport, Penfield boys volleyball sweep their way to sectional titles

The Patriots and Rangers win their second consecutive sectional titles

Class A Championship: (1) Penfield 3, (2) Victor/Pittsford 0

Penfield swept Victor/Pittsford to win their second consecutive Class A sectional title.

The Patriots won the first set behind the strong play of William Kirchhoff 25-19.

In the second set, Penfield led by as much as 20-12 and they would go on to win 25-18.

In the third and final set, the Patriots took care of business winning 25-23.

Penfield advances to regionals and will take on the Section 6 winner November 13th at Orchard Park high school.

Class B Championship: (1) Spencerport 3, (7) Brockport 0

The Rangers became the first boys volleyball team in Spencerport history to win back to back sectional titles as they swept Brockport in the Class B sectional final.

Spencerport dominated the first two sets 25-16 and 25-15.

In a much tighter third set, the Rangers held off the Blue Devils 25-23.