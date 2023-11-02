Class B1 Championship: (1) Spencerport 3, (3) Churchville-Chili 1

Spencerport earned their sixth sectional title in the last eight seasons after a hard-fought match against Churchville-Chili.

The Rangers dominated the first set 25-14 to set the game’s tone. At one point in the second set, Spencerport trailed 22-19. However, the defending sectional champs rallied to win the frame 27-25.

Churchville-Chili avoided a sweep after taking the third set 25-21. In the fourth and final set, Spencerport came out on top 25-20.

With the victory, Spencerport has won four consecutive sectional titles.

Primetime 585 interviews Spencerport

Class B2 Championship: (1) Midlakes 3, (3) Pavilion/York 0

En route to a sectional title, Midlakes defeated Pavilion/York for the third time this season. It’s the Screaming Eagles first sectional championship since 2019.

Midlakes won in straight sets, winning 25-18, 25-17, and 25-22.

Midlakes senior setter Brady Day was named the Class B2 tournament MVP. Midlakes’ Kaiden Ranger and Aiden Bryant, Pavilion/York’s Phoenix Winters and Evan Carroll, Wayne’s Matt Huber, and North Rose-Wolcott’s Chase Weber made the all-tournament team.

Midlakes will take on Spencerport in the Class B crossover game on Saturday, November 4th at Finger Lakes Community College.

Primetime 585 interviews Midlakes