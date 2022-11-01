The Rangers claimed a sectional title for the first time since 2012

Class A Championship- (3) Spencerport 2, (4) Sutherland 1

Following the girls team’s win this past Saturday, Spencerport grabbed a sectional title of their own as they defeated Sutherland 2-1. It’s the Rangers boys program 13th sectional title in history and the first since 2012.

Sutherland had won the previous four sectional titles and knocked off Spencerport in the semifinals the past two seasons.

With less than five minutes remaining in the first half, Andrew Wiebeld scored off a rebound to put the Rangers on top 1-0. Midway through the second half, Kyle Milburn showed why he’s the school’s all-time points leader on a fancy goal to give Spencerport a 2-0 lead.

Sutherland’s Will Hanford added a late goal with 6:37 to play to cut into the deficit. However, the Ranger defense held strong from there.

Spencerport will take on Section VI’s representative, Niagara-Wheatfield in the regional round.

Class AA Championship- (1) McQuaid 2, (6) Brighton 0

The Knights won their first sectional title since 2019 after shutting out the Bruins 2-0.

McQuaid shared the 2019 Class AA sectional title with Fairport. However, the Red Raiders advanced to the regional round via penalty kicks.

Dylan Bucci scored the first goal of the game off a free kick from Jacob Sevene a little over 16 minutes into the contest. In the second half, Kevin Miller drained a kick from 20 yards out to put the Knights on top 2-0.

Niyen Ruffin was in goal for McQuaid and pitched his 14th shut out of the season.

The Knights will face Clarence, out of Section VI on Saturday, November 5th at 4pm. The venue has yet to be determind.