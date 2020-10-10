Spencerport, McQuaid boys soccer notch wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spencerport picked up the first win of Monroe County soccer action, and McQuaid defeated Bishop Kearney in a non-league matchup.
Spencerport 2, Irondequoit 0
Vince Ranieri scored in the first half for Spencerport and Sujan Rajamohan scored on a penalty kick with 16:43 left in the game to give Spencerport a 2-0 win. David Schmidt recorded a shutout for the Rangers.
McQuaid 4, Bishop Kearney/Chesterton 1
Andrew O’Neill scored in the first half and the Knights offense came alive in the second to give McQuaid a 4-1 win. The Knights move to 2-0 on the season.