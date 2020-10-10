Spencerport, McQuaid boys soccer notch wins

Sujan Rajamohan lines up a penalty kick, which he would score on to give Spencerport a 2-0 lead. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spencerport picked up the first win of Monroe County soccer action, and McQuaid defeated Bishop Kearney in a non-league matchup.

Spencerport 2, Irondequoit 0

Vince Ranieri scored in the first half for Spencerport and Sujan Rajamohan scored on a penalty kick with 16:43 left in the game to give Spencerport a 2-0 win. David Schmidt recorded a shutout for the Rangers.

McQuaid 4, Bishop Kearney/Chesterton 1

Andrew O’Neill scored in the first half and the Knights offense came alive in the second to give McQuaid a 4-1 win. The Knights move to 2-0 on the season.