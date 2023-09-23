Rangers run for over 400 yards to pick up first win of the year

High School Football

Spencerport 47, Athena 13

The always-dangerous Spencerport rushing attack powered the Rangers to their first win of the season.

Jahyleen Quick ran the ball 18 times for 157 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Amari Mariantetti-Smith ran for 133 yards on just nine carries. 41 of those yards came on a third-quarter touchdown run.

Jack Vickers also reached triple-digits, as he had 126 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. He also returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a punt on special teams.

The Rangers led 20-6 at halftime, with Athena’s first-half touchdown coming on a Jacob Strebel 65-yard pass to Zaire Good. Brady Nuget ran for a touchdown in the second half for Athena.

Spencerport (1-3) will try for its second straight win on Friday, September 29th when they travel to the Rochester Community Sports Complex to take on Wilson. Athena (0-4) will host Canandaigua on Saturday, September 30th.

Irondequoit 35, Eastridge 3

Cam Freeman ran for two touchdowns and Taiden Makubire threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Eagles rolled to a 4-0 start with a convincing win over their rivals.

Freeman had two touchdowns on just four rushing attempts, finishing with 55 yards. He also made ten tackles on defense.

Makubire completed 7 of his 14 passing attempts for 122 yards and a touchdown and had a touchdown on a QB sneak in the third quarter. Jordan Nolan was his favorite target, catching five passes for 104 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown catch near the end of the second quarter.

Myles Wynn led the rushing attack with 13 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. Serah Hall and Isaiah Ballard each had a sack on defense.

The Eagles (4-0) will travel to fellow unbeaten Victor on Friday, September 29th. Eastridge (0-4) will host Churchville-Chili on Saturday, September 30th.

McQuaid 47, Rush-Henrietta 14

After giving up a touchdown on the first drive of the game, the Knights racked up the next 47 points to cruise to a 4-0 start to the season.

Rush-Henrietta’s Jackson Koppers connected with Brendan Mangone for a 69-yard touchdown to open the game. From then on, it was all McQuaid.

Allen Nesmith had a one-yard rushing touchdown, Eoin Meyer had a two-yard rushing touchdown, Will DiMarco had a nine-yard passing touchdown to Brenton Paladino, and Matt Wilson fell on a mishandled snap from the Rush-Henrietta punter in the end zone for a touchdown. Dominic Sansone had a 39-yard field goal to make it 31- at the half and the Knights rolled from there.

McQuaid (4-0) will host Penfield on Friday, September 29th. Rush-Henrietta (0-4) will travel to Aquinas on Saturday, September 30th.