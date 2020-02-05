Spencerport handles Brighton/HF-L/ER

Spencerport scored five of the game’s last seven goals to hand Brighton/HF-L/ER a 7-4 defeat at Bill Gray’s Iceplex Tuesday night.

The Rangers scored three straight in the final four minutes of the second period and turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

The Barons got within a goal twice in the third period, but Luc Fedele scored his second of the game with 3:43 left to finally put it away. Spencerport added a late empty netter.

AJ Giannavola added a goal and two helpers for the Rangers. Joey Cuzzupoli, Ryan Plouffe and Mark Neu all had one plus one nights.

Paul Runge led Brighton with a goal and an assist. Jude Cole had two assists.

Spencerport has now won eight straight games and upped their record to 15-2.

Brighton/HF-L/ER dropped to 8-8.