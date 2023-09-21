The Rangers have yet to surrender a goal this season

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport girls soccer squad defended home turf in convincing fashion with a 4-0 win over Thomas.

Four minutes into the contest, Emily Peacock found the back of the net off a cross from Aleena Solano to put the Rangers on the board first. In the waning moments of the first half, Lindsay Lenhard sent a perfect pass into the box and Isabella Fiorillo for the second goal of the game.

21 minutes into the second half, Emma Watson kicked it top shelf to push the lead to 3-0. Nine minutes later, Lenhard sent a gorgeous feed into the box off a corner kick and Jamie Keens scored off a header to make it 4-0.

Through eight games of play, Spencerport has yet to surrender a goal this season.

Spencerport (8-0) will host Irondequoit next Wednesday, September 27th. Thomas (5-2) will look to get back on track against Mercy on Tuesday, September 26th.