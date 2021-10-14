Spencerport girls soccer continues to roll after taking down Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In this week’s United Soccer Coaches high school rankings, the Spencerport girls soccer team were ranked 13th in the country along with their 13-0-0 record. On Wednesday night, they played up to their ranking as they defeated Brighton 5-1.

The Rangers had previously beat the Bruins 2-0 late last month.

Six minutes into the match, Spencerport’s Alyssa Hackett scored the first goal of the game. With 22 minutes left in the half, Lindsay Lenhard put one past the keeper to make it 2-0.

Just two minutes later, Lily Brongo joined the party with a goal of her own making it a 3-0 lead. Brighton’s Meredith Reynolds hit one in the top-left corner shrinking the lead to two. This was just the fourth goal that Spencerport had allowed all season.

With five minutes remaining in the first half, Bre DeHond scored giving the Rangers a 4-1 lead going into the break.

Spencerport moves to 14-0-0 on the year and will take on Webster Schroeder in their season finale. Brighton drops to 11-4-0 and will host Fairport for their last game.