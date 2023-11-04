Class AA Far West Regionals

Spencerport (V) X, Niagara-Wheatfield (VI) X

Fresh off their Section V record eighth straight sectional title, Spencerport continued their dominant play with a convincing win over Niagara-Wheatfield.

The Rangers led 6-0 at halftime as four different scorers found the back of the net. Junior star Lindsay Lenhard had two goals in the first half.

With the win, Spencerport (21-0) advances to the state final four. The Rangers will take on Somers (I) on Saturday, November 11th at Tompkins Cortland CC at 9:30 am.

Class A Far West Regionals

Lewiston-Porter (VI) 1, Aquinas (V) 0

The L’il Irish season came to an end Saturday afternoon after falling to Lewiston-Porter in a low-scoring affair.

Just over a minute into the second half, Elina Kunik found the back of the net for the lone goal of the contest. Lewiston-Porter’s goalkeeper Casey Fetzner had a stellar finish as she came up with several stops to preserve the lead. Fetzner finished with nine saves.

Aquinas had their season come to an end with a 16-2-2 record.