Spencerport, Geneva get boys lacrosse victories

Spencerport 11, Brighton 6

Connor Mesh had two goals and four assists as the Rangers moved to 4-0 on the season.

Leading 2-2 at the end of the first quarter, the Rangers scored seven-straight goals to pull away from the Bruins.

Anthony Rodriguez had three goals and one assist for Spencerport while Tyler Gostling added two goals and an assist.

Sam Tourangeau led the Bruins with two goals and an assist in the losing effort.

Geneva 10, Aquinas 7

Trailing 5-4 at halftime, Geneva used a strong second half to take down Aquinas.

The Panthers scored once in the third quarter, then netted five in the final quarter to get the win.

Kaleb Waters and Daniel Wright each scored a hat trick for Geneva. Joey Sciortino and Zach Kelsey both scored twice for Aquinas.

Geneva improves to 3-2 on the season while Aquinas falls to 2-1.