Spencerport boys volleyball stays unbeaten, wins sectional final rematch

Rangers grind-out win in second-set to earn sweep

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — In a rematch of last year’s Class B sectional final championship match, it was Spencerport once again coming out on top with a straight-set win over Irondequoit.

The Rangers controlled the first set, winning 25-19. In the second set, the Eagles took over midway through the set and had a 20-15 lead. But the Rangers rallied and won 27-25.

That seemed to be Irondequoit’s best chance as Spencerport had a relatively stress-free third set winning 25-16.

After going a perfect 18-0 last season, the Rangers have picked up right where they left off. The win moves the Rangers to 7-0 on the year.

