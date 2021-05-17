Spencerport boys lax stays undefeated, Fairport tops McQuaid in OT

Fairport played their second overtime game in a row, this time coming out on top. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Spencerport 18, Aquinas 4

The Rangers dominated the Li’l Irish from start to finish, moving to 7-0 on the season with a convincing 18-4 win.

Spencerport scored early and often, piling up a 12-2 lead at the half. The Rangers have won every game this season by at least five goals and five of their wins have come by at least ten goals.

They’ll look to stay undefeated as they take on East United-Eastridge on Wednesday.

Fairport 6, McQuaid 5 OT

The Red Raiders played their second-straight overtime game, this time coming out on top with a 6-5 win against McQuaid.

Fairport built up a 5-2 lead after three quarters, but the Knights stormed back to tie it at five heading into overtime.

In the extra period, Rob Crowley was the hero, scoring his second goal of the game to give his team the win.

Trey Terzo also netted two goals for Fairport as the Red Raiders moved to 3-3 on the season. McQuaid drops to 3-2 with the loss.