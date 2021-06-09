Spencerport baseball, Thomas softball advance to Class A semifinals

A big seventh inning, complete with four runs, helped the No. 13 Spencerport Rangers top the No. 12 Brighton Bruins in the Class A quarterfinal.

Brighton took the early 3-0 lead, but Spencerport played catch-up in the second quarter. By the third, the Rangers were up 4-3 with their first lead of the game.

Things heated up in the seventh inning for the Rangers who were down one run. Spencerport added four runs to take the 9-6 lead. Brighton was only able to add one run before Frank Grad made the big play at first to end it at 9-7.

The Rangers will face top-seeded Webster Thomas in Friday’s semifinal game.

No. 5 Webster Thomas topped No. 4 Pittsford Mendon 16-10. The Titans will travel to Irondequoit on Saturday for semifinals.