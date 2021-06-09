Spencerport baseball, Thomas softball advance to Class A semifinals

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

A big seventh inning, complete with four runs, helped the No. 13 Spencerport Rangers top the No. 12 Brighton Bruins in the Class A quarterfinal.

Brighton took the early 3-0 lead, but Spencerport played catch-up in the second quarter. By the third, the Rangers were up 4-3 with their first lead of the game.

Things heated up in the seventh inning for the Rangers who were down one run. Spencerport added four runs to take the 9-6 lead. Brighton was only able to add one run before Frank Grad made the big play at first to end it at 9-7.

The Rangers will face top-seeded Webster Thomas in Friday’s semifinal game.

No. 5 Webster Thomas topped No. 4 Pittsford Mendon 16-10. The Titans will travel to Irondequoit on Saturday for semifinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss