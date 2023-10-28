Class AA Championship: (1) Spencerport 3, (2) Schroeder 0

The Rangers made it eight sectional titles in a row, taking down Schroeder in a dominant 3-0 performance.

Lindsay Lenhard led the way for the Rangers, tallying a pair of goals and an assist.

Spencerport’s first goal came in the 17th minute when Lenhard sent in a free kick into the box to Kendall Mesh, who headed it in for a 1-0 lead. In the 24th minute, Lenhard used her left foot to fire a shot in the top of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Schroeder Ellie Ockrin did all she could to keep the Warriors in the game, making a handful of impressive saves, including a diving effort late in the first half.

However, the Warriors could not apply consistent pressure and with eight minutes to go in the game, Lenhard fought off two defenders and lofted in a beautiful shot which curved into the back of the net.

Cate Burns kept a clean sheet for the Rangers, her 18th of the season. Spencerport has allowed just two goals all season.

Spencerport’s title is its eighth in a row. The Rangers will take on Niagara Wheatfield in the Far West Regionals at Schroeder High School on Saturday, November 4th at 4:00 p.m.

Class A Championship: (1) Aquinas 2, (2) Sutherland 0

The Li’l Irish won their 15th sectional title in program history, shutting out the Knights on Saturday afternoon.

Aquinas wasted no time getting on the board. Five minutes into the game, freshman Sienna Fallone fought off her defender, turned, and fired a beautiful shot from outside the box. It went off the crossbar and in to give the Li’l Irish a 1-0 advantage.

Playing with the wind at their backs for the first half, Aquinas was relentless but Maddie Littlefield kept the Knights in the game. She made ten saves in the first half alone.

The second half was evenly played, but the Li’l Irish were able to add an insurance goal with just over three minutes remaining. Savannah Sweet sent a pass up to Jaden Demming who evaded Littlefield and fired into the empty net.

Liz Tantalo kept a clean sheet in net for the Li’l Irish.

Aquinas captured their first sectional title since 2017. Last year, the Li’l Irish lost in the Class B1 championship game. Aquinas will play the Section VI champion from Buffalo at Schroeder High School on Saturday, November 4th at 1:00 p.m.