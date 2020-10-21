Spencerport and McQuaid stay unbeaten, Odyssey notches first win

Isabella Nuciolo scores in the second half of Odyssey’s 4-2 win over Arcadia.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Odyssey knocked off Arcadia for their first win of the season, Spencerport cruised by Our Lady of Mercy, and McQuaid topped Wayne in a battle of unbeaten teams on a busy night of soccer action.

Greece Odyssey 4, Greece Arcadia 2

Odyssey was able to jump out to a quick lead, with Ekemini Udofa and Sienna Tyo scoring in the first 20 minutes to put the Leopards up 2-0. Mya Drake would bury a high-arching shot with six minutes left in the half to make it 2-1 at the break.

Hannah Worden’s goal just a minute into the second frame tied the game up at 2. But Tyo’s second goal gave Odyssey the lead and Isabella Nuciolo added insurance as the Leopards moved to 1-2-1 on the season with a 4-2 win.

Spencerport 3, Our Lady of Mercy 0

Spencerport got on the board in the 18th minute as Lily Brongo set up Corynna Rotoli for the goal to make it 1-0.

In the second half, the two would trade places as Rotoli’s pass led to a Brongo goal. Amy Cannan added one more as Spencerport moved to 5-0 on the year.

McQuaid 1, Wayne 0

In a defensive showdown between unbeaten teams, Andrew O’Hern’s free kick goal midway through the first half was the only cause for celebration as the Knights moved to 4-0 on the seaon.