Spartans’ OT win highlights busy night of Section V action

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second big night of Section V hockey led to some clutch performances and statement wins on Thursday. Plus, a strong performance by Brighton girls basketball gives the Bruins their first win of the season

Hockey

Brighton/HFL/ER 3, Gates/Wayne/Eastridge/W-C 4 Overtime

It was a game of momentum that came down to the very end, but Anthony Polessini’s overtime goal gave the Spartans the win at Genesee Valley.

The Bruins had a strong start, with two goals in the second period in a three minute span by Hayden Meehan and Bradyn Trybuskiewicz. Meehan’s power play score was assisted by Trevor Reese, and Carter Gangarosa was the helper on the second goal.

The Spartans played catch up quickly, as Brady Knauf netted the team’s first goal of the night. Ethan Knauf scored back-to-back goals. They also scored their goals quickly, all three coming in four minutes.

Defense held the Bruins throughout the second half of the second period and almost all of the third, until Trybuskiewicz’s equalizer with 45 seconds left in regulation.

Polessini’s final goal came 2:03 into overtime.

Penfield 5, McQuaid 0

A quick start by the Patriots sparked a shutout win as Penfield moved to 2-0 on the season.

Brady Ventura, Nathan Sobko, and Sam Smock all scored in the first five minutes of the game to pull the Patriots ahead.

Cole O’Donnell bounced back from a tough start and kept the Patriots off the board for the rest of the first period and all of the second.

But the Knights could never get on the board and Penfield got two more insurance goals in the third period for the 5-0 win.

Victor 6, Fairport 1

The reigning Section V champs got their first win of the season with a 6-1 victory over Fairport.

Tanner Radogna got the scoring started for the Blue Devils with a one-timer from Andrew Haugh for his first high school varsity goal.

Fairport quickly answered as Caden Frey’s point shot made it through traffic to find the back of the net.

Victor would go up 2-1 after the first period as Colin McNamara re-directed a shot in to give the Blue Devils the lead.

Victor pulled away in the second period as Jackson Guck, Nick Francher, and Huagh all scored to give Victor a 5-1 lead.

They would add another to move to 1-1 on the season.

Girls Basketball

Brighton 60, Webster Thomas 33

The Bruins controlled the action from start to finish as they topped the Titans by 27 points for their first win of the season.

After a slow start, Brighton got things going late in the first quarter to lead 17-10 after the first.

The Bruins would outscore their opponent 14-3 in the second quarter to give them a 31-13 lead at the break.

A strong second half secured the win as Brighton moves to 1-1 on the year.