ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spartan Hockey shut out the 15th ranked team in the state, Pittsford Panthers, 3-0 Saturday afternoon.

The first goal of the game did not come until 1:16 remaining in the second period when Mason Wright took advantage of a loose puck to take a 1-0 lead.

15 seconds into the third period, Mikey Valent sniped home a goal off the faceoff to make it a 2-0 game. Valent leads all of a Section V with 30 goals on the season.

Junior goaltender Keegan Waldo had a stellar game in goal pitching his first shutout of the season.

Spartan Hockey (9-5-2) and Pittsford (11-4-1) will meet again on Tuesday, January 31st at the Bill Gray’s Iceplex.