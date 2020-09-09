‘High-risk’ fall high school sports postponed until March 1

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

(WSYR-TV) — NYSPHSAA football, volleyball and cheerleading fall seasons have been moved to March 1, 2021.

“We’ve spent two days speaking with nearly 500 athletic directors across the state and it’s clear that administering high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenger for our member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, the NYSPHSAA executive director.

I have confirmed that the "high risk" fall high school sports (football, volleyball, and cheerleading) will be postponed by NYS until March 1, 2021. Low and moderate risk sports will still be allowed to proceed with practices commencing on September 21st. @NewsChannel9 — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) September 9, 2020

The revised seasons will be known as “Fall Sports Season II” and practices can officially begin March 1.

As a result of those fall sports being moved, the start date for the spring sports season has been moved to April 19, 2021.

The original start date for spring sports was supposed to be March 15, 2021.

The NYSPHSAA officers have determined it would be unrealistic to host football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons this fall. This continues to be the most challenging situation educators have ever addressed. I, along with my fellow officers, believe the participation experiences for football, volleyball and competitive cheer athletes will be more beneficial in the spring than in the fall NYSPHSAA President Julie Bergman

Low and moderate risk sports will still be allowed to proceed with practices on Sept. 21.