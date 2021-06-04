SOTA/Monroe wins first RCAC baseball title since 2008

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in 13 years, SOTA/Monroe are the kings of Rochester city baseball, winning the RCAC championship 8-5 over East.

The combined team, dubbed the Redhawks (“Red” for the Monroe Red Jackets and “hawks” for the SOTA Silverhawks), busted the game open in the third inning.

Steven Lepki and Justin Rodriguez each hit RBI triples as the Redhawks turned a 1-1 tied into a 5-1 lead.

The Redhawks got three runs in the sixth inning to lead 8-2, then withstood a mini-rally by the Eagles to win by three.

Abel Austin pitched 6+ strong innings on the mound and was named MVP.

“I’ve been looking at the banner in the SOTA gym for the whole season,” said Austin, a junior. “2008, that’s the only one up there. 2008. And now it’s going to say 2021, it feels really good. We’ve been working for months and months now.”

“I wouldn’t want to do it any other way, with these guys,” said SOTA/Monroe head coach Willie Mason. “These guys came in and battled throughout the whole COVID [situation]. They were battling. East is the team to beat. And to beat them three times in one season, that’s unheard of.”

Sectionals begin across the area on Monday.