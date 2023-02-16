Rory Fitzpatrick takes plenty of advice from his father, just not when it comes to playing goalie

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rory Fitzpatrick is a name Rochester hockey fans know well. The Irondequoit native had an NHL career that spanned 14 years as a defenseman, playing with the Sabres for four seasons, and logged 211 of his 474 AHL games with the Amerks.

Now, Rory Fitzpatrick is leading McQuaid to one of the top seasons in the state of New York. Well, his son is.

Rory (not a Jr., as he has a different middle name than his dad) is a senior goalie for the Knights. They’re ranked second in the latest NYSSWA poll and are the top seed in Class A heading into sectionals.

He is the youngest of three brothers who all played for the Knights and the only one who decided to go between the pipes. You can NHL Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo for that, who was a teammate of Fitzpatrick in Vancouver.

“I used to roam around the locker room and I remember him being a super funny guy,” said Rory. “So I kind of always have looked up to him and thought he was really cool.”

Rory knew that he wanted to be a goalie early on. In fact, he was strapping up the pads during learn-to-skate programs when there weren’t even pucks on the ice to stop.

“I tried everything to make him not a goalie,” said Fitzpatrick with a smile. “But he insisted and he was a goalie before they were even shooting pucks on him. So it’s his decision and for a while, it was the only way I was able to get him to the rink. So I was happy to have him along with me.”

“My dad was saying, ‘Are you sure you want to get strapped up? You’re not even going to get any shots?’ I was really eager to get the pads on,” said Rory. “I didn’t take any shots, but I guess it’s why my footwork is good.”

While Fitzpatrick was initially surprised at his son’s decision, however, Rory grew into the role well.

“He is a goalie 24 hours a day,” said Fitzpatrick. “He’s got a different mindset and he’s quite a character. So I think that this position fits him quite nicely.”

Playing a different position as your NHL dad comes with perks. There’s plenty of advice, while also being able to tune out some of it.

“I could always like look up a YouTube video and correct him if I want or tell him, ‘you really don’t know what you’re talking about,'” said Rory. “He knows his stuff about defense, but not much about goalie.”

“For me, I would talk more about the mental aspect than the actual physical part of playing goalie,” said Fitzpatrick. “So for the most part, I stay away and enjoy watching him play and I’ll sit there nervously as the game goes on.”

Fitzpatrick is one of the top goalies in Section V this year, with a 15-1-1 record, a 1.51 GAA, and a .930 save percentage. He was just named 2nd Team Independent Section V, joining four of his teammates on the top two teams.

“I think he’d be the first one to tell you that his teammates bring him up and he competes for them,” said McQuaid head coach Joe Dugan. “And his teammates would be the first to tell you he’s our rock and we compete for him. So he’s done a great job in that regard and I couldn’t be happier for him because he’s earned it all.”

McQuaid is loaded from top to bottom, with three players, Evan Kopacz, Jack Callery, and Bode Wehle all tallying more than 30 points in the regular season.

“We’re a fast team and we keep our feet moving,” said Kopacz. “Pucks just find the net when we do that and work hard.”

This season for the Knights may come as a surprise to some, as McQuaid went 10-8-2 last year. But the team thought this success was their potential ever since the first day of tryouts.

“Our expectations are high. The motto of the school is “pursuit of excellence in all things”. So that hasn’t changed since day one,” said Dugan. “Something we focus a lot on since day one is “yesterday’s great, but today is a new day”. We’ve got to come to compete and do things right.”

The Knights are in a prime position to raise a sectional brick for the first time since 2015. McQuaid went on to win the state championship later that winter.

“It would mean everything. I’ve been looking forward to this for so long and hopefully, we get it done,” said Kopacz.

Rory never played on a team with either of his older brothers, who tried and failed to win it all for the Knights (they also have an older sister, Hannah, who starred at Irondequoit in field hockey).

There’s plenty of competition between the siblings, but Rory’s brothers are all rooting for him to accomplish what they couldn’t and go out on top.

“I love McQuaid, I know my brothers loved it, too McQuaid hockey is something special,” said Rory. “It’s definitely going to be sad to close that chapter of my life.”

The elder Fitzpatrick, who is now Irondquoit’s Town Supervisor, has played in plenty of big games in his career and his advice for his son is simple heading into the postseason.

“I think the success is not a mistake,” said Fitzpatrick. “If you change your game just for the playoffs, you’re likely to fall back. So just approach these games just like you have every year. The game isn’t changing just because it’s playoffs now.”

The Knights will begin their playoff run on Thursday, February 17th against Spartan Hockey.