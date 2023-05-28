Softball

Class AA: (1) Rush-Henrietta 6, (3) Victor 5 (9 innings)

Rush-Henrietta stormed back from a three-run deficit to secure their first sectional title in school history.

The Royal Comets trailed 5-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning before adding three runs in the frame to push the game to extra innings. In the 9th, Elizabeth Gleghorn became the hero as her walk-off hit allowed Olivia Sheffer to come around from first base to lift Rush-Henrietta to victory.

After allowing four runs in the first four innings, Rush-Henrietta sophomore Kadyn Hartel tightened up surrendering just one run the rest of the way. Hartel got it done at the plate as well with a hit and two walks.

Victor’s Olivia Steinorth had 14 strikeouts in the contest. Kendra Santillo finished with two hits to go along with three RBIs.

Rush-Henrietta will advance to the Far West Regionals where they will face the Section VI representative on Saturday, May 3rd at 11 a.m. at Schroeder High School.

Class A1: (2) Thomas 21, (1) Irondequoit 5

After falling in the sectional title game each of the past two seasons, the Titans powered their way to a convincing victory against the Eagles. The championship is the program’s first since 2009.

After trailing 5-1 heading into the bottom of the second inning, the Eagles responded with four straight runs to tie it up at 5. However, the Titans took off from there scoring 16 unanswered runs in the victory.

Maddy Throumoulos was named tournament MVP and went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in the championship game.

Anna Bello had six RBIs in the victory while her sister Emma had three hits and three RBIs.

Madison Hicks had two hits at the plate and threw a complete game, striking out five batters.

The Titans will take on Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Class A state qualifier game on Tuesday, May 30th at Eastridge High School. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The Cougars won the A2 championship by defeating Mercy 9-4, with Ellie Casler leading the way with a two-run home run.

Baseball

Class AA: (4) Fairport 5, (2) Victor 3

A five-run second inning was all the Red Raiders needed as they took home their first sectional title 2013.

After giving up three runs in the first inning, Sam Miller found his form for the Red Raiders, ending the game with six scoreless innings to power his team to victory. He was named the game’s MVP.

Fairport will head out to Grand Island on Saturday, June 3rd to take on Lancaster in the Far West Regionals. First pitch is at 11:00 a.m.

Class A1: (2) Athena 11, (1) Churchville-Chili 4

The Trojans scored five runs in the first inning and tallied the first nine runs of the game, using their fast start to earn their first sectional title since 2007. The Trojans had previously lost in the championship game each of the past three seasons.

Riley Catena had a two-run single in the first inning, with Nate Hall and Caleb Mitchell also tallying RBIs in the frame.

Derrick Allen finished the day 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored three times, while Sam Butera added two hits. Catena had two hits as well.

Connor Osier nearly went the full game on the mound for the Trojans, reaching his pitch count limit one batter before he could close out the game. He was named Tournament MVP, finishing with ten strikeouts in the game.

Athena will play HF-L in the Class A state qualifier game on Tuesday, May 30th at Innovative Field at 5:00 p.m.

Class A2: (5) Honeoye Falls-Lima 11, (2) Sutherland 2

Leading 2-1 heading into the fifth inning, the Cougars exploded for nine runs in the frame to earn their first sectional title since 2015.

Landon Hammond and Carson Joint each had three hits on the game, while Robert Brown and Connor Finn both had a pair.

Finn had the lone two-run hit in the fifth inning, as the Cougars got it done with a bevy of RBI singles. Finn finished with three RBIs and was named MVP.

The Cougars will take on Athena in the Class A state qualifier game on Tuesday, May 30th at Innovative Field at 5:00 p.m.