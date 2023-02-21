ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Colin Smith made 40 saves as the third-seeded Schroeder Warriors upset second-ranked Aquinas 1-0 in the Class B semifinals.

TJ Swinson scored the lone of the game, finding the back of the net just two minutes into the second period. An Aiden Baldwin stick-swipe forced a turnover in the AQ zone and Swinson fired the loose puck stick-side for a 1-0 lead that proved to be enough.

Smith’s shoutout is his second in a row, as the Warriors took down Geneseo/Avon/Livonia in the quarterfinals. Andrew Gatti made 27 saves on 28 shots for the Li’l Irish.

Aquinas had numerous scoring opportunities throughout the game, including a breakaway chance late in the second period that may have bounced off the center pipe in the back of the net, but was ruled to hit the crossbar.

Schroeder will take on top-seeded Churchville-Chili in the Class B championship game on Sunday, February 26th at 4 p.m. at SUNY Brockport. The Saints took down Canandaigua 5-2 in their semifinal matchup.

The Warriors and Saints met twice in the regular season, with Churchville-Chili winning both matchups. They won 6-5 on January 24th and 4-2 on December 6th. C-C has never won a sectional title while the Warriors last won in 2014.