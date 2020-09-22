Should he stay or should he go? Seven McGee faced with difficult decision

McGee will either stay at East for the high school season or enroll early at Oregon.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Section V denied Seven McGee’s eligibility last season due to transfer rules, he was crushed. This time around, McGee was not surprised to hear football would be pushed to spring.

“I automatically thought as if I wasn’t going to play,” said McGee. “When I thought I wouldn’t play I thought of it as a minor setback for a comeback.”

McGee has not played football since 2018. His comeback to the sport could take one of two paths: stay at East High and play his senior season in March or enroll at the University of Oregon in January to begin his college football career.

“I was so ready to play for East this year, coming back with a vengeance and then COVID happened,” said McGee. “If I do get to play I’ll be back with a vengeance and if I go to college, I’ll be ready there too.”

East High head football coach Steve Flagler knows it is McGee’s decision to make. No matter which path he chooses, the team will support him.

“It was a tough year for him last year,” said Steve Flagler, East’s head football coach. “It was a rollercoaster ride, maybe he’ll play maybe he won’t.”

The Eagles running back committed to Oregon as a freshman in high school. McGee has always wanted to be a Duck. He recently found a status he posted as a preteen saying how badly he wanted to go to Oregon, citing Marcus Mariota and De’Anthony Thomas as his inspirations for that choice.

“If I enroll early, I can get to the playbook, get to know my teammates better, my coaches better, and get to be in Eugene as a college student,” said McGee. “If I would get to play at East, it would be a dream come true.”

McGee’s decision is expected to come later this week.