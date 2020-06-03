1  of  74
Seth Vigneri is joining Canandaigua ties and a winning tradition on Cortland's baseball team

High School Sports

Seth Vigneri began his baseball career as a pitcher and a catcher. After he broke his elbow, he had to make a choice and steer his baseball career in a new direction.

Vigneri decided to become a pitcher full time, and became one of the best in Section V. He guided the Braves pitching staff to a combined 0.79 earned run average, and in 98 innings helped the rotation hold 418 opposing batters to 151 strikeouts, 11 earned runs, and 53 hits.

“I like catching because people call it the quarterback of the field,” said Vigneri, who also plays running back for Canandaigua’s football team. “You see everything, you’re the captain, you tell everyone where to go and that’s my favorite part of it.”

Canandaigua trusted Vigneri’s abilities early, and his coaches let him call pitches as early as freshman year. That, combined with his impressive stats, and no defensive errors helped lead the Braves to four consecutive sectional titles.

“Even after winning the fourth one, it still feels like the first,” said Vigneri. “Just being in those big games, there’s no better feeling.”

SUNY Cortland, Vigneri’s future college team, also has a winning tradition. The Red Dragons won the Division III World Series in 2015, and has been a contender for the title the past few years. There, he will also have the opportunity to play for Canandaigua native Joe Brown, who was actually coached by Vigneri’s grandfather in high school.

“He didn’t even know I was my grandpa’s grandson until I told him,” said Vigneri. “That was pretty cool.”

