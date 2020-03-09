Seniors shine one last time at Monroe County All-Star Game

Monroe County seniors were able to represent their school one more time today during the Monroe County Exceptional Senior Game at Pittsford Sutherland High School. Proceeds for the event went to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

In the girls game, the home team squeaked out a 50-49 win. Olympia’s Grace Collins was fouled on a three-point shot with 0.4 seconds remaining down three but failed to hit her first free throw. She attempted to miss the final free throw to give her team a chance at a put-back, but she sunk her shot.

In the boys game, the Monroe County all-star team won a high-scoring affair against the RCAC all-stars 129-128.