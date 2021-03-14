Sectional Final Saturday: Gates Chili, Avon win in OT, Mendon finishes undefeated, East repeats

Class AA – (2) Gates Chili 71, (1) Victor 68 OT

After nearly a decade of playing together, the Gates Chili boys basketball team won its third-ever sectional title. The Spartans raised the brick for the first time since 2009.

Gates Chili trailed by five points with two minutes to play, but smart play by Adam Williams sent the game to overtime tied at 64. Devon Payton stepped up in a big way during OT, forcing a foul for three-points, as well as a late jumper to finalize the score.

Head coach Jeffery LaFave knew this team was capable of bringing home a title from the very beginning of the season.

“These are some tough, tough kids. Every time we get knocked down, we find a way to get back up,” said LaFave. “I couldn’t be happier for the Gates Chili community and all these kids. They earned it.”

Four Gates Chili players scored in double digits, led by Williams who scored 22 points. Kobe McCray netted 15, Payton added 13, and Spencer Glenn finished with 11.

“To be able to do this with my brothers, it feels amazing,” said Williams. “All the late nights, long practices were all worth it. We’re bringing home the chip!”

Class A1 – (1) Pittsford Mendon 57, (3) Irondequoit 52

The Vikings completed their undefeated season on top, earning Mendon boys basketball’s fourth sectional title in school history.

The game was close throughout, but it came down to Mendon drawing fouls. Irondequoit pulled within three with 90 seconds left to play, but the Vikings got it done at the line. Jackson Green led all scorers with 17 points, and Jacob Shadders added 16 of his own.

Shadders becomes the first player in school history to win two boys basketball sectional titles. The future Division I Charleston Southern University leaves behind a monster legacy at Mendon as the Vikings’ second all-time leading scorer and third all-time assist leader.

Class A2 – (1) East 67, (7) Honeoye Falls-Lima 58

The Eagles repeated as Class A2 champs with a nine-point win over a pesky Honeoye Falls-Lima squad.

East led 39-22 at the half but the Cougars battled back to make it just a 48-38 game after three and briefly cut the lead down to seven points in the fourth quarter. But the seasoned Eagles had the pedigree to buckle down when it mattered most as Justus Ross-Simmons dominated the fourth quarter and Damani Barley hit a big three-pointer to give the Eagles the win.

Ross-Simmons led the Eagles with 17 points while Nolan Smith had a game-high 24 points for the Cougars in the loss.

Class C1 – (2) Avon 62, (5) Marcus Whitman 56 OT

It was a tale of two buzzer beaters for the Braves, who defeated Marcus Whitman 62-56.

After struggling early, Michael Rowland gave the Braves a 25-24 lead into the half with a three-point shot at the buzzer. The Wildcats got hot in the fourth, with a 10-0 run to lead by six points.

Avon trailed by three with seconds to play, Colvin’s basket with 13.9 seconds remaining brought the Braves to within 53-50 and a Whitman miss with less than 10 seconds left put the ball in Avon’s hands, but Jaden Courtemanche drained Avon’s second three-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime tied at 53.

The Wildcats only scored one three-point field goal in overtime, while Avon took advantage at the free throw line. Rowland led Avon with 19 points, while Ryan Herod led Marcus Whitman with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

Michael Rowland led Avon (12-1) with 19 points, Colvin scored 17 and Andrew Rowland scored 13.