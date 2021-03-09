Section V’s unusual football schedule changes the game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V football chairman and Pittsford athletic director Scott Barker has never spent months working on any sports schedule, let alone football.

He surveyed athletic directors and coaches from around the section to understand their priorities. It came down to two major factors.

“They wanted to maximize as many games as possible and they wanted there to be some sort of championship,” said Barker. “We spent months working on this schedule, it’s the longest time I’ve ever spent on a single sports schedule. Usually it’s easy, you only play once a week.”

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s football committee, made up of chair people from all 11 sections, discussed different ideas for the Fall II schedule. Barker decided to balance the importance of getting kids ready for play and making sure teams can play as many games as possible.

The first five weeks of the season will be focused on getting players ready to take the field after 16 months off. The first two weeks of games are included in that timeframe and will be played on Friday and Saturday.

After that, games will be played every six days, allowing five days of rest. The minimum of days allowed between football games is four, so Barker decided on five to maximize the amount of games and the flexibility for COVID-19 or weather related scheduling changes.

“We know the march snowstorm can happen at any time,” said Barker. “In the beginning of the year we have the most wiggle room of moving games, it provided us with that flexibility.”

With the schedule set, the anticipation has never been higher.

“Running onto a football field for all of our players is such an awesome feeling. Whether you do it on a Friday night or Saturday night or Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon, I hope that excitement is there for them.”

Friday night lights or not, it will be an unforgettable football season.