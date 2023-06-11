MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V put on a show at the 2023 New York state track and field championships with several podium finishes.

Irondequoit’s Mekhi Christensen took first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.63. He became the school’s first state champ in track since 2012.

UPrep’s OJ Singletary claimed the top spot in the 400 meter dash for the state for Division 2. He also won a Federation title in the same event. His time of 47.07 ranks third all-time on the Section V list.

It was a clean sweep for Section V in the 400 meter dash as Hilton’s Jake Palermo topped the podium in Division 1 with a time of 47.89.

The UPrep 4×100 relay comprised of Singletary, Juelz Russell, Jayvon Johnson, and Christopher Jean also came in first place.

The Schroeder duo of Corintia Griffith and Camryn Cole dominated the weekend. Griffith claimed a state and Federation title in the triple jump while Cole also grabbed both honors in the long jump.

Manny Sepulveda of East Rochester won back-to-back state titles in the long jump for Division 2. Warsaw’s Matthew Auble won first place in both the discus and shot put.