IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Local track and field athletes punched their tickets to the state tournament at the Section V State Qualifier at Eastridge High School.

Melody Harloff of Victor took home first place in both the 100m and 200m in Division 1.

The NYSPHSAA outdoor track and field state championships will take place on June 10th and 11th at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.