ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Before this season, the only way to make the football state tournament was to win a sectional title, but not this year.

Section V will at-large bids from Classes AA, A and D. In Classes AA and D, both the sectional champion and the runner-up will advance to the state playoffs.

The champions from Class A1 and A2 will represent Section V in the state postseason. The team with the most points in the sectional index will be the Section V representative while the other team will have the at-large bid.

Section V football coordinator Scott Barker, who is also the athletic director for Pittsford, said that at-large bids are not a foreign concept in New York with hockey having a similar system for their postseason.

“We adopted this at-large (system) when certain sections across the state could not provide a representative for that specific classification,” said Barker.

The at-large bids will rotate across the state each postseason with Section V having the honors this year.

Barker also stated that the format was implemented to bring equal opportunities for all football teams across the state.

“You would have team that would have a bye and might only need to win 1 game to get to a state championship,” said Barker. A lot of this conversation actually came from Western New York. Section 3, 4, 5, and 6 who have what I think is actually high quality football and some of the most difficult parts of it is getting out of your own section or even getting out of your own region.”

The Section V representative will face the winner of the Section VI on Saturday, November 19th at the University of Rochester at 7pm. The at-large recipient out of Section V will face the Section II champion at Guilderland High School which is located just outside of Albany.