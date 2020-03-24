Section V softball teams participate in social media challenge

Section V spring sports are up in the air for the time being, but softball teams around the area are participating in a virtual practice challenge.

Waterloo started things out, having different players toss a softball to one another in different places. Two of the videos are set to “Center Field” by John Fogerty. Three other teams have taken the challenge, including Rush-Henrietta, Brighton and Alexander.

Spring sport dates are being determined by sections and schools individually. The status of the NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships will be determined on or prior to Monday, April 27.