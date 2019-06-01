Section V lacrosse continues their dominance in Far West Regionals

Boys Lacrosse: Far West Regionals

Class A:

Fairport 5 Orchard Park 1

The score is no mystery. It was hard to score goals in this game. Historically hard.

This was the lowest state playoff lacrosse game in 11 years and the lowest at Class A since a 2-1 contest in 1996.

Fairport goalie Tim Defendis finished with 12 saves and Orchard Park goalie Brendan Hamm recorded 7 saves.

It was scoreless at the half. Jake Shul finally broke the deadlock with Orchard Park’s lone goal two minutes into the second half.

Alex Nicastro answered for Fairport less than two minutes later and Colin Peers put Fairport in front later in third.

Peers, Nicastro and Kole Stuver added fourth quarter goals to seal the win.

Fairport is now 17-2 and advances to play Baldwinsville from Section III in Syracuse. The state semifinal game will be played at St. John Fisher on Wednesday at 4:00pm.

Class B:

Victor 8 Hamburg 4

The Blue Devils trailed 4-3 after three quarters but outscored Hamburg 5-0 in the fourth.

Class C:

East Aurora 8 Geneva 6

Class D:

Penn Yan 8, Eden 5

Colton Smith scored four goals and Conner Fingar added three as Penn Yan got past Eden and a very tough goaltender.

Senior Zach DeCarolis was impressive in the cage all evening for Eden. He made 19 saves on 27 shots.

Eden led 3-1 early in the second quarter, but Mekhi Mahan, Smith and Fingar scored three in 113 seconds to give the Mustangs a 4-3 halftime lead.

The Raiders had the game tied twice in the third quarter, but Smith put Penn Yan in front for good with ten seconds to go in the period and Penn Yan pitched a shutout in the 4th quarter.

Penn Yan is now 14-6 and advances to play LaFayette from Section III on Wednesday at Cicero-North Syracuse high school at 6:00.

Girls Lacrosse: Far West Regionals

Class A:

Pittsford 19 Lancaster 7

Class B:

Canandaigua 13 Frontier 3

Class C:

Honeoye Falls–Lima 15 Lake Shore 9

For the fifth time in the last six seasons, the Lady Cougars defeat the Eagles.

Class D:

Pal-Mac 19 Eden 5