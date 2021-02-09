Section V hockey opens play with Penfield, Spencerport, Canandaigua wins

The high school hockey season began in Section V on Tuesday night after 11 months off of the ice.

Webster Thomas 2, Penfield 7

With seven different goal scorers, Penfield open their season dominating Webster Thomas. The game opened slowly, with the Titans scoring the first goal. Halfway through the first period, three goals (including a Patriots power play goal) were scored to make it 2-2. Penfield ran away with the game in the third period, scoring three goals.

Spencerport 3, Genesee 0

The Rangers recorded their first shutout of the season in game number one, topping the Ice Devils 3-0. Goaltender Liam Bishcping stopped all 24 shots he faced on the evening. Captain AJ Giannavola broke the Spencerport ice hockey career goal record, scoring number 78 on an empty netter in the final minute of play. Ryan Plouffe and Chris Hammerle also recorded goals in the season opener.

Geneseo/Avon/Livonia 4, Canandaigua 6

Canandaigua came away with the victory after a battle down to the wire. The first two periods were evenly matched. The Lakers led 2-1 after the first period, while the Braves led 3-2 after the second. GAL scored the equalizer with about 8 minutes remaining in the game and Canandaigua finished strong.