Section V Girls Lacrosse swept at state semifinals

Class A State Semifinals — Northport (XI) 13, Pittsford 3

The Panthers found themselves in a world of trouble early against the Tigers and were unable to snatch the momentum they needed to rally back.

Northport goalie Claire Morris kept Pittsford off the scoreboard for the first 20 minutes of the game.

Duke commit Olivia Carner scored five goals to lead Northport.

Pittsford’s season ends with a 17-3 record.

Class B State Semifinals — Eastport-South Manor (XI) 7, Canandaigua 4

After trailing by three goals at halftime, the Braves rallied to tie the game 4-4 in the second half.

Canandaigua failed to register another shot on target after that.

E-SM held the Braves at arms-length down the stretch. Aidan Carlson scored to put the Sharks up 5-4 with six minutes remaining, and Ellie Masera scored twice in the final three minutes to seal the win.

Canandaigua’s season ends with a 17-4 record.

Class C State Semifinals — Cold Spring Harbor (VIII) 15, HF-L 5

The Cougars saw their season end at the hands of CSH for the second straight year.

HF-L opened the game with a goal from Eliza Wild before the Seahawks scored the next 12 goals of the first half.

The Cougars copied the second half by scoring first thanks to a goal by Lexie Ruff, but the deficit was far too big to overcome.

HF-L’s season ends with an 8-12 record.

Class D State Semifinals — Mattituck (XI) 9, Pal-Mac 5

The Red Raiders ran out of gas after working to a tie game at halftime. The Tuckers shutout out Pal-Mac in the second half before a 4-goal win.

Pal-Mac finishes the season with a 16-5 record.