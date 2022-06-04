Class A: Rush-Henrietta 19, Clarence (VI) 6

Lena Cox and Ally Garrett each scored five goals as the Royal Comets advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005.

R-H dominated from start to finish, as they led 10-2 at halftime. The Royal Comets will take on Baker High School from Section III (Syracuse) in the state semifinals on Friday, June 10th at 9:00 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.

Class B: Victor 16, Frontier (VI) 2

The Blue Devils showed why they are they second ranked team in the country in their dominant 16-2 win over Frontier.

Eva Pronti put on another impressive performance with three goals and four assists while Olivia Bruno added two goals and two assists.

Victor will face Fayetteville-Manlius out of the Syracuse area in the state final four on Friday, June 10th at SUNY Cortland at 11am.

Class C: Honeoye Falls-Lima 18, Grand Island (VI) 4

The Cougars advanced to the state semifinals for the ninth straight time as they took care of business against Grand Island.

HF-L scored the first five goals of the game and after Grand Island netted a pair, the Cougars scored the final eight of the half to make it 13-2 at the break.

HF-L will take on Fulton from Section X (St. Lawrence Area) in the state semifinals on Friday, June 10th at 1:00 p.m.

Class D: Palmyra-Macedon 15, Eden (VI) 2

The Red Raiders jumped out to a 10-1 lead at the half and never looked back in their Far West Regional win over Eden.

Kylie Waeghe paced Pal-Mac with six goals and an assist. Reagan Diehl had three goals while Jenna Santelli chipped in two goals.

Palmyra-Macedon will be up against Skaneateles from Section III and will play on Friday, June 10th at 3 pm at SUNY Cortland.