Section V girls golfers tee it up one last time

"Fun Day" held for those who would have played at state tournament

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — High school girls golfers in Section V may have gotten their season in during the fall, but those who made it to states missed out on their chance to compete against New York’s best.

Last week would have been the state tournament at Deerfield Golf and Country Club in Brockport. Today, the course hosted Section V golfers in a Ryder Cup-style “Fun Day” honoring those would have played at states.

Special recognition was given to the graduating seniors, Annie Glenning of Pittsford Sutherland and Claire Yioulos of Honeoye Falls-Lima, who plays on the Victor/HF-L golf team. Yioulos won super sectionals in the fall and is going to play golf at Richmond next year.