Penfield and Canisteo-Greenwood became the first schools to ever win a flag football sectional title

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — This past weekend, Penfield and Canisteo-Greenwood became the first teams ever win a flag football sectional title. The introduction of flag football in Section V gave many girls in the area the chance to play the game they always loved.

“All the time I would be playing football with my brothers,” said Penfield sophomore wide receiver Molly Brown. “My brother is on the varsity boys team and we saw this opportunity and he said you should do it. I was like yeah that would be so fun.”

Brown knew some of the football lingo when she joined the team. While others were kind of starting from scratch.

“I guess it was funny because sometimes he said let’s do a pitch and no one really knew what he was talking about at first,” said Penfield sophomore wide receiver Emma Garigen.

But encounters like that is what made this past year so rewarding for Penfield head coach Jay Johnson. But this season didn’t just impact him. It inspired an entire generation.

“I even go to Bay Trail the middle school here and I got 8th grade and 7th grade girls telling me they want to play,” said Johnson. “My daughter was a water girl and she was like I’m playing for you Dad.”

Garigen said that her little sisters came to the Penfield games and wanted to be a part of the team.

“My mom got us the football like the junior size and we started playing catch,” said Garigen. “I hope that a lot of girls come up from the middle and elementary school and they get to try out.”

Brown added that she realized the Penfield flag football became an inspiration for other girls in the community.

“At the sectional game when I saw those little girls in the stands I was like ‘oh my gosh’,” said Brown. “We’re the big kids now. We’re the ones they want to be like. That’s just so cool to be a part of a winning team.”

Outside of a helmet and shoulder pads, flag football is still real football. Johnson said he uses the same strategy and terminology that he used when he coached the tackle football team at Penfield a few years ago.

“The athleticism,” said Johnson. “The knowledge of the game. The strategy of the game. The chess match that coaches play against each other. That’s all football.”

Johnson said the girls haven’t quite grasped this team’s place in history. A season that accomplished many first’s in the Rochester community.

“They probably won’t until 10 years from now when they’re in the Penfield Hall of Fame.”