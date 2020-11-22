Section V community rallies together to help almost 1,200 people have Thanksgiving meals

The Section V community joined together to give out Thanksgiving meals to almost 1,200 people. (Emalee Burkhard/WROC)

Countless teams, coaches, and community members came together to make an impact for those in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It started with a simple idea a few weeks ago.

Karen Iglesia, who runs the Primetime Ballers social media accounts that are popular in the Section V sports community, wanted to give back.

She was going to sponsor 10 families for Thanksgiving and provide them a full meal. The idea quickly took off.

Today, all of the hard work and organizing came to a conclusion as nearly 1,200 people were given a Thanksgiving meal.

“Just because you’re in poverty, does not mean you should be delineated. You should be treated just like everyone else,” says Iglesia. “So our goal was to give every single person an actual full meal. Not just give them a turkey, but we wanted to give every family the entire fixing and also a variety of other things. We add on essentials— deodorant, lotion, body wash, so those essentials were also key.”

The high school sports fall season may be over, but the season of giving is just starting. As it turns out, Section V has a big heart.

“The community did this. It took a massive amount of donations, a massive amount of teams, organizations, businesses. We had a total of 17 different teams,” says Iglesia. “Coaches, referees, they came together and they did this. Feeding almost 1,200 people, it wasn’t just Karen Iglesia, it was literally my circle of friends and followers.”

Iglesia says that for Christmas she is going to be organizing a toy drive.