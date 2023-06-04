Boys Lacrosse

Class A: Pittsford 13, Lancaster (VI) 4

The Panthers scored the first 13 goals of the game as they cruised to a 17-4 win.

Jackson Green, Luke Fliss, and Ian Erskine all had three goals. Avery Valenti finished with two scores.

Pittsford (18-2) advances to the state semifinal where they will take on Baldwinsville (III). The game will take place Wednesday, June 7th at SUNY Cortland.

Class B: Victor 17, Orchard Park (VI) 2

Victor led 10-1 at half time and never looked back in their state quarterfinal matchup against Orchard Park. It’s the Blue Devils first trip back to the semifinal round since 2019.

Jack Herendeen led the way for the Blue Devils with five goals while Sam Gotham, Christian Besaw, and Thomas Gravino each had two goals.

Victor (18-2) will face West Genesee (III) in the state final four on Wednesday at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

Class C: Honeoye Falls-Lima 11, Lake Shore (VI) 7

HF-L pulled away in the 4th quarter to book their ticket to the state semifinal.

The Cougars trailed by one at halftime before outscoring Lake Shore 4-2 in the third quarter to take a 7-6 lead into the final frame. Goals from Quinn Kalibourne, Chase Perryman and two from Grady Goodberlet in the fourth quarter pushed HF-L out in front and put the game out of reach.

Class D: Penn Yan 8, East Aurora (VI) 4

Girls Lacrosse

Class A: Fairport 18, Lancaster (VI) 8

Class B: Victor 16, Clarence (VI) 2

Class C: Honeoye Falls-Lima 22, Lake Shore (VI) 9

Class D: Penn Yan 17, Eden (VI) 3