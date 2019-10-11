Section V Best: October 10, 2019

- Chloe DeLyser, Marion — A staple in Section V Best, she scored five goals this week. Already the all-time leading scorer in Section V history, she needs six more goals to tie the national record of 316, seven more to break it. Marion hosts Williamson on Friday night.
- SherRon Davis, Eastrige — In perhaps the game of the year, Davis with the stop of a lifetime. Makes a tackle just short of the goalline with 18 seconds left to keep Wilson from taking the lead. The Lancers hang on for a 33-32 win.
- Tyler Szalkowski, Aquinas — Threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns as the L’il Irish won their fourth straight by doubling up Pittsford last Friday. Aquinas is ranked 13th in the state.
- Emma Robinson, Pal-Mac — A four goal evening for the Red Raider in an 8-0 win over Waterloo. Pal-Mac has won eight straight games.
- Jessica Rinere, Penfield — Backed up a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Fairport on Monday, in the process broke the school’s all-time leading scoring record which lasted 20 years. Rinere has scored 64 times for Penfield.