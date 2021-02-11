Section V announces dates for high-risk high school sports

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Section V Athletic Council has announced the dates for the sectional tournament for high-risk sports.

In January, New York state updated its COVID-19 guidelines to let local county health departments determine if higher-risk youth sports can be played, effective February 1, 2021. Shortly after, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza signed off on the idea.

High-risk winter sports began their season this week. Boys and girls basketball, and ice hockey will have a closed sectional tournament in which only the top eight teams in each classification will make their sectional tournament. Wrestling will hold class sectional tournaments starting on March 12, 2021.



The “Fall II” sports season — which includes boys volleyball, competitive cheerleading, football, and girls volleyball — will begin on March 1 and the regular season will end on April 23. Sectionals must be completed by May 2.



The start date for the spring sports season — which includes baseball, boys golf, boys lacrosse, boys tennis, girls lacrosse, softball, and track & field — is April 19.

“We will continue to be sensitive to spring sports that already missed a complete season and sectional/state championships last year due to the pandemic.”

Indoor Track & Field is now looking to host a sectional tournament starting on Thursday, March 4.