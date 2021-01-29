Section Five ready for all sports to get green light

Rush-Henrietta athletic director Tom Stewart says kids are constantly stopping into his office these days to see what new uniforms might look like.

Now that high school sports are ready to return in full, any little detail is enough to get high school athletes excited.

Section Five announced this week that high risk winter sports can begin practice on February 1st. All but wrestling can begin games a week later.

Sectionals for winter sports will begin on March 6th. That allows only four weeks for a regular season. Section Five Executive Director Kathy Hoyt is concerned that formulating a reasonable and appropriate postseason structure will cause some disagreement.

“This is not an ideal situation,” Hoyt said. “We’re gonna try to make the best of a non-ideal situation and get kids re-engaged in physical activity and team and coach and peer relationships.”

On the school and district level, the biggest issue might simply be gym space. Every coach and athlete and athletic director and parent wants to play as many games as possible. However, there also need to be practices. Most schools are planning to facilitate a full or close to full slate of JV and modified teams. Re-engaging those peer relationships is just as important as those at the varsity level.

“That’s the biggest piece to this,” Stewart said. “Having a realistic view on how we’re gonna get this done. Making it the best for kids, but also making it doable for school districts.”

The winter season is just the beginning. Section Five is also planning to play the proposed Fall II season from early March to early May. That will include high risk sports that were not played last fall such as football and volleyball. The dates for that season are not yet official, but Hoyt says that schedule will be finalized by February 10th.

The spring season will begin sometime in mid-April. All seasons are expected to conclude with a sectional playoff.

Hoyt says her favorite two words since last March have been “flexibility and patience”. The latter is something local administrators want athletes and their families to employ at every turn for the next few days.

“It’s gonna take some time to clear kids medically. It takes time to get a schedule in place. It takes time to make decisions that are in the best interest of kids, but also doable for the school district. It takes a very concerted effort,” Stewart said.

Kids also must be patient with themselves. As Hoyt pointed out, some of them haven’t participated in a competitive event for months.

Hoyt says lining up nearly an entire school year’s worth of sports and schedules for a five-month period is an “hour by hour survival”. However, the section does have a head start thanks to the limited group of sports that have played seasons since September.

School districts already have a very good idea how to incorporate proper Covid safety protocols to regular game day events. Section Five has a guide to follow for conducting sectional playoffs and they already have contacts for things like live streaming to fans who will not be allowed in because of gathering limits.

Although the task is complex, Hoyt says her goals for Section Five athletes are the most basic parts of high school sports.

“Re-connecting with teammates. Re-connecting with coaches, having fun and realizing that at any point in your life, things can be taken from you that you never thought possible,” Hoyt said. “They’ve lived it. So, appreciate what you do have because you just never know.”

No group of high school athletes will ever appreciate the cool new look for their uniforms more than the ones who played in 2021.