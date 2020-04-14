1  of  75
Section Five football schedule released

High School Sports
Monday was schedule release day for Section Five football.

Every team’s regular season schedule is now available to the public. The season opener is scheduled for Friday, September 11th.

While each team’s opponents are correctly listed in order, the game days and times are not yet finalized. Some could be moved from Friday to Saturday and all game times must still be decided. It’s expected those alterations will be complete by the end of the week.

In addition, the national health situation must improve to allow for playing high school football. At the very least, it’s a high school game update that does not include a postponement or cancellation.

