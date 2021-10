ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Here at the Hurlbut nursing home on East Henrietta Road, only 62% of employees were vaccinated. It was one of eight in our area at or under 70%. This means after the mandate took effect one can only assume they all lost a lot of employees and that worries many families.

Jean Wells' mother lives at The Hurlbut nursing home. While she was once worried about the low vaccination rate among staff, she's now worried that there isn't enough staff. Fueling that worry she says is a lack of transparency. She says Hurlbut hasn't told her how many workers took off and how they're making up for that loss.