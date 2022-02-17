The Bombers have 27 out of their last 28 games dating back to last season

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Like most sectionals champions last year, East Rochester had a bittersweet end to their season not being able to play for a state championship.

The Bombers finished last year 13-1 with a Class C1 sectional title. However, that’s where their season would end due to

“You know to be just that close to states which is such a huge goal for any high school athlete and have it taken away from you,” said senior wing Sam Lewis. “It just makes me want it a thousand times more this year.”

The Bombers are currently ranked second in the state and Lewis is a big reason why. The multi-sport athlete is running indoor track and playing basketball at the same time inspiring her teammates in the process.

“I definitely look up to Sam because she plays two sports at one time and she’s doing good in both,” said sophomore guard Zarriah Eldridge. “I look up to her and hopefully when I’m a senior I can accomplish that much too.”

Lewis leads the way for the Bombers averaging just over 18 points a game. Earlier this season, she broke the all-time scoring record at East Rochester for both boys and girls.

“Her motor runs all the time in terms of her playing ability,” said Mark Florack. “She has skill. She’s strong, fast, quick. She’s a great teammate and just does it the right way.”

Lewis and the rest of the East Rochester team take pride in being a small school. They made it abundantly clear that they want to be the first team in school history to win a state championship.

“Like states is like crazy,” said junior forward Lily Funk. “As you can see on the wall not many people have been able to make that accomplishment. So we definitely want to show our name and put it out there.”

“Every couple decades there’s like a really good team that comes around and I think I’m lucky to be apart of one of those teams,” said Lewis.

The Bombers finished off the regular season with a 19-1 record. Their road to defend their sectional title and begins February 26th where they will play the winner of Williamson and Rochester Academy.