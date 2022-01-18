Second-half surge powers Fairport over Mercy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Raiders outscored the Monarchs 26-13 in the second half to surge to their fourth win in their last five games.

Libby McDonough scored eight of her team-high 15 points to put Mercy in front 33-30 at the break.

Fairport played swarming defense in the second half, racking up 11 steals throughout the game. An Ella Meabon three-pointer capped off the third quarter, giving the Red Raiders a 44-42 lead heading into the fourth.

The final quarter belonged to Riley DeRue, who had eight of her team-high 16 points in the final frame. She outscored the Monarchs 8-4 in the fourth by herself. The senior’s 16 points were a season-high, she also had 11 rebounds, three blocks, and four steals.

Bella Pucci had 14 points while Mabon and Ne’vaeh Buntley each had 13 for Fairport.

Audrey Hintz was the only Monarch to join McDonough in double figures, she had 13 points.

Fairport (9-4) will host Victor on Friday while Mercy (7-6) will welcome Wilson into their gym on Thursday.