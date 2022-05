ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When you get into the playoffs, they say you’re supposed ride your ace into the promise land. Schroeder softball did just that on their way to their second straight sectional title…

Molly Broccolo is our player of the week. In three sectional games, the University of Rochester commit gave up two runs.

Broccolo pitched a complete game and struck out nine batters in their Class A2 semifinal win over Brighton and was named tournament MVP for her efforts.