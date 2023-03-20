The junior helped lead the Warriors to their first ever state championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the game on the line, junior guard Mariah Watkins stepped up to help grab Schroeder their first girls basketball state championship in school history.

Watkins scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the 4th quarter to secure the 49-41 win over White Plains in the Class AA state title game on Saturday. The junior also collected 12 rebounds in the contest.

In the state semifinal, Watkins finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. A championship effort like that is good enough to be our player of the week.