Schroeder’s Bengsch is Player of the Week

The sophomore powered the Warriors to a 5-0 week with some ridiculous numbers

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Schroeder softball team is red-hot right now and their stellar sophomore is a big reason why.

Mikayla Bengsch powered the Warriors to a 5-0 week with some ridiculous numbers.

Schroder went 15/20 at the plate, good for a .750 average. She smacked two home runs, six doubles, 12 RBIs, had 13 runs, and stole two bases.

The Warriors are undefeated in Section V play this season, are 16-2 overall, and have a big clash with 15-1 Victor Tuesday night. Schroeder handed the Blue Devils their only loss of the season, a 4-3 result on May 14.

It’ll take a strong performance by the Warriors to get the season sweep, but Bengsch’s hot bat certainly has them feeling good about their chances.

