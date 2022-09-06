WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Schroeder volleyball team won their first match of the season in dominant fashion on Tuesday, defeating Victor in straight sets.

The Warriors, who started their season on Saturday with a strong showing in the Penfield tournament, won 25-10, 25-15, 25-7. Erin Mueller had nine digs and three kills, Maddie Siphakongviseth had eight digs, and Lina Fitzharris had six kills.

Victor, who won the Class AA state tournament last year, was hit hard by graduation. They have just three seniors on their roster this season.

Schroeder (1-0) will travel to Hilton on Thursday night while the Blue Devils (0-1) will host Thomas on the same evening.